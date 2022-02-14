Wayne Rooney claims he’d still be Derby’s best player if he returned

Wayne Rooney would back himself for a comeback with Derby if he lost some weight.

When speaking to former Man United teammate, Ben Foster, ahead of the release of his new documentary, Wayne Rooney discussed his journey to becoming Derby’s manager and how he prepared for the switch.

Foster asked Rooney if he retired because his body had begun to give up but Rooney claimed he was still well able to play and with a bit of preparation he could return and still be Derby’s best player.

“I went into deeper midfield [as I got older]. If I’m being honest, I think I could still play now.

“I’d have to lose a bit of weight to do that but I’ve joined in the sessions a few times and I still believe I’d be the best player.”

What you’ll learn about @WayneRooney in his new Prime Video documentary… Watch @BenFoster‘s exclusive interview with his former @ManUtd team-mate ➡️ https://t.co/DOjZ20Ruyx pic.twitter.com/oYNz1fXcin — Amazon Prime Video Sport (@primevideosport) February 13, 2022

Making the switch

Rooney claimed that leaving United signalled the ending of his playing career and the seasons afterwards were spent preparing for management.

“I knew once I went back to Everton from Manchester United and then I went to the states that was me really preparing for management and then I came back to the Championship with Derby County and I was a player-coach.”

Rooney’s experience with Derby as a player-coach also smoothed the jump from player to manager. Getting involved with Derby provided a natural transition for their current manager.

📆 ON THIS DAY: In 2011, Wayne Rooney scored THAT overhead kick against Man City. 📹 @ManUtdpic.twitter.com/7eN3aWscIo — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) February 12, 2022

“I knew I was going to go into management. It could be a year, it could be in three years time, so I was ready, I was ready for it.

“When Phillip Cocu left, I knew that was my chance to go in and I put my name forward, I believed in myself, I believed that I could keep the club up. I knew it would be tough but I believed in myself and believed in the players and it was an easy decision.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Derby FC, Wayne Rooney