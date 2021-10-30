Thomas Tuchel on the era of the wing-back

Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for wing-backs as they have come to be a fulcrum of attacking play in the modern game.

Tuchel was impressed with one wing-back in particular today as Reece James put two goals past Newcastle.

More impressively, James did so of his own volition and took the risk upon himself of diverting from Tuchel’s tactics.

When talking about James cutting inside Tuchel said, “If he did so he did it on his own but he is allowed to come inside.

“It’s not a problem it’s just about all spaces where we want to attack from… that we have players in all the spaces where we want to be dangerous.

“We need the wing-backs to arrive also in the box at the end of our attacks to increase the chances of scoring and creating goal chances.”

“Reece cannot score if Callum does not do the dribbling” 👌 Thomas Tuchel was LOVING the wide play on both sides today and had a lot of praise for Reece James 🤩 👊 pic.twitter.com/kythHjB6PS — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) October 30, 2021

Tuchel’s tactical masterclass

While comparing James’ goal-scoring ability today, Tuchel joked that he might need to try playing Lukaku and Werner as wing-backs. As team focussed in his approach as ever, Tuchel made sure to share how other players contribute to the goals with quality team performances.

“It’s a complex game and I think that Reecey cannot score if Callum does not do the dribbling and maybe Callum can not do the dribbling if Chilly is not in the space.

“I think that we were dangerous on the first post with Kai in the middle of the goal with Ross and then the second post even with Reuben and then it’s possible to score on the far post so that’s why sometimes our stikers are also sacrificing to create chances and spaces for the others.

“It will always be like this but you absolutely don’t need to exercise shooting with Reecey, he shoots like a horse.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, Tuchel