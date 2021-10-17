“I hope it does not bother him” – Tuchel on Mendy’s Ballon dOr shortlist snub

After another world-class performance, Thomas Tuchel was asked about Mendy’s name being omitted from the Ballon d’Or shortlist but Tuchel didn’t seem to care too much.

In stark contrast with Jurgen Klopp praising Mo Salah following the Egyptian’s sensational goal, Tuchel actually remained quite calm and seemed to underplay Mendy’s performance.

“It’s more important that he performs like this than he is on any list,” said Tuchel. “I hope it does not bother him because it does not bother me too much.”

Tuchel has been maintaining that emphasising individual performances aren’t as important to him as it is to some other managers and that as long as his team are a cohesive unit, he is satisfied.

“I think that we could be on that list as a whole team because we won the trophy as a team. If we have five or six names it does not matter. I have the feeling that we won it with 21/23 guys and everybody played his role. That’s how football works and today we relied heavily on him. He is the guy he is and everybody is so happy for him that he can help us”

Teammates support

Some of Mendy’s defensive colleagues however have been happy to make sure their support for the Senegalese keeper is known

Antonio Rüdiger, who was unable to play in the Brentford game, tweeted, “Someone explain why he’s not nominated for the Ballon d’Or. What a performance… EDOUARD MENDY”

One colleague who wasn’t too happy with the keepers snub was his Senegal teammate Kalidou Koulibaly who said “It’s a real shame that Edou isn’t one of them. He is the first African goalkeeper to win the Champions League.

“We must continue to work and move forward. We have to do the double (amount of work) of some people to be well judged.”

Tuchel’s summary of the game

While Tuchel wasn’t outraged by Mendy’s absence from the list, he was sure to admit that the Brentford game put a lot of pressure on his defence and that they did well to escape without conceding.

“We managed to keep a lot of pressure away from him in the opening 65/70 minutes but it was still there. They were always dangerous in their set pieces, they put a lot of corners and throw-ins into your box so it’s a constant threat.”

“The last 20 minutes turned into a cup game. They took a lot of risk and put a lot of bodies into our box and we could not keep them away from having the big chances and shooting and it was absolutely decisive to escape with a clean sheet.”

