“They will play as underdogs so they have nothing to lose” – Tuchel expects Malmo to perform

Following a loss to Juventus, Thomas Tuchel admits pressure ahead of Champions League game against Malmo

Thomas Tuchel will be looking to see his side defeat Malmo to relieve pressure after Juventus loss.

“We don’t have to hide and don’t need to speak around it,” said Tuchel. “The result in Juventus puts us into a bit of pressure for these matches against Malmo.”

While Chelsea will be favourites going into the match, Tuchel claims his side need to be in top form for the game, acknowledging the prestige of The Champions League.

“We will be the favourites, they will play as underdogs so they have nothing to lose and we have to match our own demands, our own standards to be able to beat them because it’s Champions League, it’s group stage.

“It is the toughest competition in Europe to play these international matches. So, full respect for the opponent and at the same time we know how important it is to restart winning again”

Injury updates

One factor that will relieve some of the pressure is the return of Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger. The pair were missing from Chelsea’s 1-0 victory against Brentford where Mendy’s performance made up for their absence.

One player who is still injured and will be missed during the match is Christian Pulisic. Pulisic has been injured for most of the season and unfortunately for The Blues, doesn’t seem likely to return any time soon.

“He got injured during a match with USA,” Tuchel said. “It was a tough foul and he hurt his ankle. There is nothing to worry [about] in terms of that we are hiding details or not telling you details. I cannot give you all the details because I am simply not a doctor.

“At the moment, he has some setbacks from pain, not from major injury or from complications. It is simply the pain in the ankle that disturbs him.

“Once these players with these quick movements like Christian, once they feel this pain and are not free in the movement, the recovery is not happening, so you start all over again.”

The game will kick-off at 8pm in Stamford Bridge.

