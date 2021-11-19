Thomas Tuchel gives update on Romelu Lukaku return

Thomas Tuchel on Romelu Lukaku’s recovery.

While Thomas Tuchel has given a lot of positive updates as far as Chelsea’s injured players go, Romelu Lukaku is still trying hard to get back to match fitness.

Lukaku is hoping to rejoin team training soon but Tuchel confirmed that he definitely wont be ready for Chelsea’s clash with Leicester City.

“Mateo and Romelu are still out for the game at Leicester tomorrow. Romelu is very close to team training so hopefully, he will join the squad on Sunday.

“Let’s see how this works out. He’s pushing hard and trying hard to come back as soon as possible and we will try on Sunday.”

When asked if he would see Lukaku being back for the Juventus game next Tuesday, Tuchel declined to speculate as it would only add pressure to the injured Belgian international.

“It’s pure speculation and it will not help. All I can say is that in the moment we tried hard that he can join team training on Sunday.

“If everything works out perfectly, if he is in training on Sunday and maybe Monday, he can join the bench but there are a lot of ifs and I don’t want to put pressure on him.

“He’s putting a lot of pressure on himself and we will not rush things. We will take things serious as always and we will talk with doctors and physios and with the player and if there is something to be decided then it’s good and it will be decided on Monday evening.

🗣 “It’s pure speculation and it will not help.” Thomas Tuchel on whether Romelu Lukaku will be available to face Juventus or Manchester United pic.twitter.com/qeqElWVZNx — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 19, 2021

Other players.

There were a lot of positive updates for the Chelsea squad and despite the fact that Mateo Kovacic would miss a few more matches, the Chelsea squad is appears to have some options returning.

“Mateo, that’ll take another days until he is ready to join team training. He will miss some more matches.

“Timo Werner is in team training since yesterday. So, let’s see. We have another training in two hours. Then we will decide if it makes sense if he’s even in the squad or on the bench. We can only decide after the second training later.

Despite concerns that the international break could have been detrimental to his recovery, Christian Pulisic was another player that Tuchel claims is back to normal.

“Cristian Pulisic feels fine, Thiago will be in the training. Thiago Silva, he did not play but of course he has some travel in his body and some time differences so let’s see how this works out but I’m confident.

“Mason Mount is back in training, looking hungry and fresh. We need to evaluate, we needed this week. Training sessions look good but we need to see if he can start, if he can play 90 minutes or whatever.”

CHRISTIAN PULISIC PUTS THE USMNT AHEAD MINUTES AFTER SUBBING ON 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZVqUzJ1sRZ — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 13, 2021

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, lukaku, Tuchel