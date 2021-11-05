Tuchel laughs out loud at the prospect of managing Spurs

Tuchel’s briliant response when asked about managing Spurs

Thomas Tuchel was asked in a press conference, what he thought about Antonio Conte and if he could ever see himself managing a team like Spurs. To which, Tuchel laughed and responded with the excellent, “I have enough to do here.”

While Tuchel laughed at the prospect, he paid his dues to Conte and gave the utmost respect to the man who used to be in his shoes.

🗣”I have enough to do here! and I’m happy with where I am.” 🤣 Thomas Tuchel laughs off @SkyKaveh asking him if he sees himself ever managing Spurs pic.twitter.com/hBiAlAcdZu — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 5, 2021

“I’m happy where I am. Of course, it’s good news for Premier League. One of the best managers in the world.

“Look at his record, look at his titles. He will make it super tough to play against Tottenham, I’m absolutely sure but I’m in a happy place and I’m not concerned what other people do and other clubs do. I enjoy very much where I am”

Having a laugh with his own club

Tuchel also was seen having a laugh with his own team as they were playing basketball in training. Tuchel is happy to be coaching his side and while he may have been a bit embarrassed about the basketball content getting out, he explained that he is a big fan of fostering a love of the game for players and aiding their creative thinking.

Basketball-Tuchel 🏀 Dem Mann gelingt aktuell einfach alles 😅🔥 (📹 IG FC Chelsea) pic.twitter.com/y4ENXnMIc9 — Goal Deutschland (@GoalDeutschland) November 4, 2021

“It is a very united group and it’s a pleasure to manage. It’s exactly how we want it.

“I liked all my teams and I think that you can only be successful if you like your teams and you become a part of it but I’m not so sure what you saw on social media.

“Sometimes it worries me a little bit what our guys put out there but it’s nice to be here every day and I think it’s a big part to laugh together and also enjoy our time.

When it comes down to it though Tuchel knows when it’s time to be serious for his side.

“We know exactly that in the end when a game arrives you need the mix. To enjoy the moment, to feel free… but at the same time, you need also to be absolutely aware that you know what’s coming.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, Conte, Tuchel