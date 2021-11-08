Tuchel’s fears for the international break

Tuchel’s international concern

Thomas Tuchel has not shied away from expressing his frustration at the international break before. This time, however, Tuchel’s concern lies primarily with how international teams will work his recovering players.

When asked if he was happy that his recovering players would get some game time in or frustrated that it could cause more harm, Tuchel said that he could see both perspectives.

“Of course both. I mean we are happy on one side if our players get nominated because they are proud to play for their country and we want to have the best players that are nominated for their country.

“On the other side, you would love to rest the players of course and have them here and give them some days off to deconnect to relax.”

🗣 “It’s realistic that both of them [Werner & Lukaku], have a new target which is after the international break.” 🗣 “Pulisic, he should be in the squad against Burnley and ready to play.” Thomas Tuchel has updates on the injury news of Werner, Lukaku and Pulisic pic.twitter.com/jx2UZOHETR — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 29, 2021

Resting players

Tuchel half-joked that he wasn’t sure if he had been resting players for the club or so they could go and perform for their country.

“With the guys that come from injuries, sometimes it feels a bit like we take care about them and taking care means that we put into account where they play and where they travel.

This is the case with N’Golo and Christian when we planned their weeks. In the last two weeks, we prepared them more or less for us but also that they are free to go to the national team and hopefully get the minutes that would elevate them on a higher level when they come back if they do not get injured in these matches.

“So this is the constant balance and we have no control over it so yeah I’m always a bit frightened.”

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has sent a clear message to the #USMNT over Christian Pulisic 👀 pic.twitter.com/K8GNEDByKn — Chelsea FC News (@Chelsea_FL) November 8, 2021

Pulisic.

One player who has seen very limited game time this season is Christian Pulisic. The US international has started to come back but Tuchel is concerned that the importance of his nation’s matches will see him overworked.

“I hope that they don’t overuse him, that they’re responsible enough. Christian still feels bit of pain. He absolutely wants to come back it’s a matter of pain management.

“It’s not a matter of re-injury or being still injured. It’s just that it’s still painful.”

Tuchel knows that Pulisic is eager to come back but Tuchel will hope Pulisic doesn’t overextend himself

“He tried hard, he wanted desperately to come back and we needed him to come back so was a good start for him in Malmo and today we had some 10 minutes but yeah we are a bit worried.

“Hopefully, everybody and he himself is responsible and does not get carried away by emotions and of course his country to win a super important match.”

🗣”If you play against big teams you want to play them after an International break or the beginning of the season, thats why I am very happy.” Thomas Tuchel is impressed with Chelsea getting the three points tonight pic.twitter.com/JpdsxqzUiM — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 16, 2021

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: international break, Tuchel