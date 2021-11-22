Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea adapting to injuries

Thomas Tuchel on injury options.

Since Chelsea have had a rough time of injuries lately, Thomas Tuchel is happy to have a majority of players fit and ready to play again. In a recent press conference, he explained how he managed, without his two main striker options.

He said: “We always had the options, it’s on the players when they’re needed and when they have the chance to show their potential, they need to show it and they need to be ready. That’s life at Chelsea and this is what they do in a very impressive way and we always have options.

“When we play with Romelu, we play with Romelu, when we play with Timo, we play with Timo and when they’re not available, we try to find a solution. That’s why we are here and that’s why we have a big squad and this is why we trust everybody because the guys know what it takes to play for Chelsea

“We take care but the attention goes to the guys who are available and who are fit. For all the injured players, they get our full attention to get them, as soon as possible, back on the pitch.”

Putting the seal on it. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/plQbne2lk6 — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) November 21, 2021

Injury updates

Tuchel was also asked about Lukaku’s return and he claimed that it could be possible to see him in the squad for the upcoming Champions League match against Juventus.

“We have one more training. Yesterday he was in team training and seemed ok. Let’s see about the reaction he has in the next minute, he has an appointment with the doctors and physios to see about the next training.

“We have the chance to bring 20 players to the squad. Maybe we have the chance that he is in the squad for the last minutes. That will be the absolute maximum that we can get out of the situation right now.

As far as the rest of the team went, most appear to be available for selection bar Mateo Kovacic and potentially Kai Havertz.

“Jorgi’s [Jorginho] absolutely okay, we had to take Kai off because of hamstring problems. He felt a bit of tension in the hamstrings so we took him off and we have some doubts with him.

“We need to see if he can train without any problems so this is more or less the question mark. Timo feels good, he wasn’t training yesterday, he’s back in the squad again and Mateo Kovacic is out.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, Football, Tuchel