“It’s pure joy to be his coach” – Tuchel heaps on praise for injured Chelsea player

For a manager who’s usually quite refined and tends not to praise individuals too much, Thomas Tuchel had a lot of positive thoughts on this injured Chelsea star.

Tuchel revealed in a press conference that Mateo Kovacic suffered a hamstring injury and would be out till, at least, the end of the next international break. Tuchel actually took the blame on this for overtraining the Croatian.

“We had very sad news yesterday,” said Tuchel in the press conference. “He injured himself in the last minute of the training and suffers from a hamstring injury and will be out for some weeks actually.

“He will be out for the next week for sure and then comes national break… so it’s a minimum of these weeks. So, hopefully, after national break, he can be back. He injured himself doing a little bit too much in training, so my fault.”

When it comes to work-rate, Tuchel began heaping on the praise for injured Kovacic and also praised his positive attitude.

“I mean, you can call Mateo at three o’clock at night and call him for tactical training, for defensive training or set-piece training or just call him and he will be there and he will be here with a smile and happy to do what is needed to do.”

🗣 "He injured himself in the last minute of the training." 🗣 "You can call Mateo at 3 o'clock at night for training and he will be there." Thomas Tuchel blames himself for the hamstring injury that Mateo Kovačić suffered in training pic.twitter.com/hDoi0mHY6e — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 29, 2021

Long time fan

Tuchel went on to say that he has been a fan of Kovacic even before either of the two were at Chelsea.

“Such a fantastic guy, such a fantastic team player. I was a huge fan of him when he played for Real Madrid.

“I told him straight away, I remembered Classico’s that I’d watch with him and I could feel that there was such a big, big potential. When I met him and met this friendly humble guy with such a big heart for football and such a passion for training. It’s pure joy to be his coach.”

For a manager who predominantly shifts individual praise to praising the team as a whole, Tuchel made sure to emphasise his praise for Kovacic. Possibly because he embodies the level of teamwork that Tuchel dreams of from a player or possibly to raise the Croatian’s confidence.

“What we do is encourage him, to trust him in his potential, to simplify his game a little bit, to not look in every little action for the third and fourth solution because sometimes he has already a first and second solution that are pretty good.

“He always thinks about the others. He would pass the ball on the goalline to somebody else if there was somebody to score and not him.”

Thomas Tuchel having a lovely moment with goalscorer Mateo Kovacic 🔵 pic.twitter.com/l7MeEBN9pP — Football Daily (@footballdaily) September 11, 2021

Serious pride

Tuchel takes great pride in the steps forward that Kovacic has taken this season and continued to emphasise the drive and passion that Kovacic has for the team.

“I’m very, very happy to have him. I’m very happy with the step because he did a huge step in this season in terms of proven statistics.

“It’s a pleasure to have guys who are so courageous and brave during matches. He will never hide.

“It’s a pleasure to have him as a coach but it’s also as a teammate. I would have loved to have played with guys like this who help you in every situation, fight for you, run for you.”

