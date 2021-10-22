Tuchel doesn’t regret losing strikers despite current injuries

Despite having his two main strikers injured, Tuchel doesn’t regret getting rid of attacking options.

With some top quality talent having left the club, Chelsea’s attacking woes should seem all the more worrying. When asked if he regrets losing some quality strikers, Thomas Tuchel responded that keeping them wouldn’t have been the solution.

“Football does not work like this. You can’t keep a squad of 40 players.

“What do you think, Tammy, Oli and Michy would be in perfect shape now but they haven’t make it to 18 man squad in the last 6 weeks and then they would be in the perfect shape.”

Join us as Thomas Tuchel looks ahead to tomorrow's game with Norwich City!🎙 https://t.co/ouQrzab0fA — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 22, 2021

While Tuchel admitted that having more striker options would be great in an ideal world, he was more interested in looking at solutions with his current roster.

“Of course, in theory, it’ll be like this but in real life you have to focus on 19/20/21 players.

“Like I said, no one wants this to happen. It’s a lot of bad luck that now we have two injured players in the same position so we have to find solutions and we will find solutions and we are focused on that.

“There is absolutely no worries about the decisions we did in summer.”

Addressing the problem

The most realistic solution at the moment seems to be playing Havertz as a nine. A role that Tuchel believes he can do well.

“Without Romelu we thought we could play with Timo as a number nine or Kai as a number nine.

“For me, it’s not so much of a false 9 because Kai is also very strong in the last line and behind the last line and in arriving in the box. For me, is a big strength of him and when he plays the number 9 we want this from him and he did against Malmo.”

