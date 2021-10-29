Thomas Tuchel outlines what Chelsea need to do to win the title

Thomas Tuchel has shared what he believes are the elements Chelsea need to win the title and while he lists many criteria, he admits his list is by no means everything he has to consider

According to Tuchel, the gap between Chelsea and the likes of Manchester City and Liverpool is closing with Chelsea being able to challenge for a title again after a few years out of serious contention.

“Liverpool and City set the standards during the last four or five years and they showed how many points and how consistent you have to collect points in this league.

“Which seems to me, a fantastic effort what they did and the titles and the title race was between the two of them so it’s on us to challenge them, it’s on everybody else to join the race and I’m pretty sure there are a lot of teams out there who are pretty hungry for points.”

🗣”I’m not sure if I have priorities.” Thomas Tuchel’s response when asked if the EFL cup competition was at the bottom of his priority list pic.twitter.com/jNHzwa2Y7O — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 26, 2021

Long road ahead

Tuchel believes it’s too early in the season to say that it will be a three-horse race and that Chelsea are sure to win, especially with a tough run of games coming up.

“So, no prediction from me on how this thing ends and who is involved.

We’re almost through October only so November’s coming and looking at our tables and fixtures in December, January, there’s so much to play for, there’s so much needed in terms of focus, concentration, consistency but that’s all I can answer and give you.

“It’s only how many games? 9 games? We need to prove it and maybe we proved it the last half of the season but now it’s a new season and we need to prove it.”

🗣”When we go out and wear the shirt we play all in, no matter who’s on the pitch or what competition it is.” Thomas Tuchel says Chelsea don’t judge any teams or competitions pic.twitter.com/kCDtUeWiB3 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) October 27, 2021

Stamina in the Premier League

Tuchel also explained the importance of discipline and maintaining it in the Premier League and pinpointed it as how Chelsea can compete with the likes of City and Liverpool.

“The thing is it’s not enough to prove it for nine games, we need to prove it for a whole season and that will take all of us, that will take all of our courage, it will take all of our effort, it will take all of our discipline. It simply will take, really, all of us.

“It’s like running a marathon. This league is simply exhausting. We have different competitions. We are up for all competitions and the best outcome in all competitions so we’re trying to close the gap

“I have no problem admitting there was a gap in the last years and Liverpool and City set the standards. They created a certain mentality with their managers together over the years.”

Defense isn’t enough

While Chelsea have seen a strong defensive record keeping them in the top position, Tuchel knows that it’s only one part of the puzzle.

“It is one key but it is not enough to have only one key, you have a lot of doors to open.

“Let’s be honest. We were relying a little bit too much on the performances of our goalkeepers this season but still, we have certain stability and we want a certain stability, also mentally, to overcome difficult situations.

“We believe we can overcome them and we believe that because… we have this experience together and we are a tough team to create chances, to score against. This is proven”

Pep just broke down the Chelsea tactics, I’m sh*tting breaks right pic.twitter.com/ztVBXgSOov — 21 (@IceChillly) May 28, 2021

Where else can Chelsea improve

Tuchel also outlined what areas of the game need to follow the impressive defending if Chelsea want to maintain their current momentum. He also explained how other elements of the game help a good defence.

“It’s not only about defending. The game is so complex. The best way of defending is having the ball and attacking, having the ball in your opponents half, causing problems for the other team. This is also a way to defend.

“It’s also a way to defend what happens immediately after ball loss, how good is our counter-pressing, how good is our positioning while we are attacking, how much effort do we put into invisible work, how much effort do we put into closing distances?

“There’s a lot of questions and a lot of questions asked during matches and a lot of answers needed that we don’t concede. You need also an amount of luck.”

