Trent Alexander-Arnold points at Man City’s lack of Champions League trophies

Trent Alexander-Arnold pointed to Man City’s lack of a Champions League trophy when comparing the two teams

In a press conference ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Inter Milan, Trent Alexander-Arnold defended his side’s achievement’s in recent years, claiming that the calibre of trophies they have won is important to them.

“We don’t feel disappointed that we haven’t won enough trophies because we feel like the trophies we have won are the biggest and the best.”

Alexander-Arnold felt it beneficial to his case to throw City under the bus for their lack of Champions League. Considering how strong their team are though, it does emphasise how tough the competition at the top is.

“Not making any digs but you look at Man City’s amazing team there, they haven’t been able to lift a Champion’s League.

“They’ve won a couple of Prems but haven’t been able to win a Champion League. We’ve won both over the last couple of years.”

🗣️”I don’t think a nine-point gap is much pressure.” Trent Alexander-Arnold on the possibility of catching Man City in the league 👀 #LFC pic.twitter.com/15PZp5TQfJ — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 15, 2022

The Expectation

With the quality of players that Liverpool have and a manager like Jurgen Klopp, expectations are quite high for his side and Alexander-Arnold is all too aware of that, claiming that the side really should be winning at least one trophy a season.

“I think there’s an expectation now, as a team, as players to win trophies.

“I think one trophy minimum a season is what we need to be achieving.”

With a Chelsea side that are fresh off the back of winning the Club World Cup, Liverpool will have the chance to prove themselves in the FA Cup when the two sides clash on the 27th of February.

“Obviously next week we have the opportunity to go and grab that but I think, with the squad we’ve got, with the players, the manager, we should be winning trophies.

“We expect that of ourselves and if we don’t, then it’s a massive disappointment. It’s expected now.”

