Tottenham make £2 million bid for young Irish defender

The young Irish defender could be set for a Premier League move.

Per a Football Insider report, Tottenham have decided to make a £2 million bid for former Ireland under-19 international, Luke McNally after being alerted to interest from rival clubs.

With a contract that would otherwise last until 2024 and plenty of bidders going for the former St Pat’s young player of the year, Oxford United should be in a strong position for negotiations.

The 22-year-old has been performing well for Oxford with 28 appearances to his name, 21 of which being league starts. The defender has also scored four goals since signing with them in January 2021, proving himself to be a well-rounded player.

While it isn’t likely that McNally would be receiving as much game time at Spurs, the money they seem willing to put down for the defender could be a good long-term investment, especially if McNally gets an opportunity to go on loan in the meantime.

Tottenham have made a bid for 22-year-old Oxford United defender Luke McNally. The fee is said to be around £2m. – Football Insider pic.twitter.com/WT9iDqbN4T — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) March 31, 2022

‘Jesus, I’m still going here…’

Before moving to Oxford from St Pats, McNally gave an interview with his old Irish club and explained how going over to play for England was a dream come through.

“I think it’s every kid’s dream to make it across the water eventually, so my chance came during the January transfer window and I took it. So I’m very happy to be at Oxford, it’s a great chance for me.

“It’s mad really. It’s been a long journey when you think back on all the teams you would have played for when you’re a kid and you think, ‘Jesus, I’m still going here,’ and I’ve made it to England.”

While McNally was proud to have moved to England, Spurs’ interest in him will surely be a big confidence boost.

