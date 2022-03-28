Tony Cascarino slams potential Arsenal signing of Man United player

Tony Cascarino thinks Arsenal would be making a mistake if they make a move for Marcus Rashford.

With news spreading that Mikel Arteta could have a new Arsenal striker signing in mind, Tony Cascarino couldn’t help but air his concerns.

A resurgence in Arsenal’s form in recent times has the side eager to push forward and use their momentum. One thing that the club seem to need more than anything else is a striker and while Mikel Arteta thinks Marcus Rashford could be the man to do it, Cascarino doesn’t think the position would suit the United player.

“It’s a terrific club but I’m not sure if Marcus is a solution to Arsenal because Marcus is not clinical,” said Cascarino on talkSPORT.

“He doesn’t particularly lead the line well and that’s one of the two traits you need if you’re going to play on an Arteta team.”

Unlikely to fit in

While Cascarino didn’t claim that Rashford was lacking in quality, an inability to play the way that Arsenal do could be costly for both sides as Rashford looks to rebuild his career after tough times at United.

“Lacazette keeps the ball, moves it and the little intricate touches that he does enables Martinelli, Saka, then Smith-Rowe, they can all play together. They can all play in little triangles and I don’t think that’s Marcus’s strength. Marcus is running behind players.

“You need a centre forward who’s gonna face the play, you can’t be running away from it if they want to build. They’ve got intricate players who use neat and tidy passes to each other, so I don’t quite see it.”

Cascarino knows that Rashford has the potential to impress and believes he can continue to grow, but for a club like Arsenal trying to compete at the top, he thinks the risk of signing Rashford is too great when they need something else in their striker.

“He’s had times of showing what he’s capable of and I’ve always felt he’s better coming in off the left. He looks more dangerous

“To be a natural striker… you have to be very, very clinical. You have to punish.

“If you’re going to a club like Arsenal and they’re looking to progress and be a champions league team, you have to be clinical in front of goal.”

