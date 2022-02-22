Tony Cascarino claims Thomas Tuchel’s to blame for Romelu Lukaku’s poor form

Tony Cascarino believes that Thomas Tuchel has shown where he’s going wrong with Romelu Lukaku in a recent interview.

Romelu Lukaku’s form for Chelsea has to be considered poor, relative to his time at Inter Milan, but Tony Cascarino claims that it could be Thomas Tuchel’s fault that the Belgian’s form has dipped.

“I can’t believe you’ve touched the ball seven times,” said Cascarino on talkSPORT of Lukaku’s most recent performance against Crystal Palace.

“That’s really hard to do so few times. It’s very hard to do.”

🗣 “We will protect him, because he is our player.” Thomas Tuchel says it is “not the time to laugh” about Romelu Lukaku after the Chelsea striker only managed seven touches against Crystal Palace. pic.twitter.com/UDua41bLDE — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) February 21, 2022

While that statement won’t help Lukaku if he hears it, Cascarino believes that Tuchel may have revealed his part in the downfall of Lukaku.

“My gut feeling is, and this happens a lot in football, Romelu knows ‘my manager doesn’t fancy me.’

“The way he spoke there, with, ‘What can I do?’ You’re the coach, you’re the manager. That’s your primary call. If someone’s struggling, big him up, talk about how great he’s done in many games.

“Yes, he’s in a different period but make him feel like he’s wanted. ‘What can I do?’ I find that the strangest response from a manager or coach.”

🗣 “Lukaku can do a little bit more but #CFC have to play to his strengths!” 😡 “Lukaku and Werner’s biggest attributes are their pace…if you don’t play that way then why even sign them?!”@DarrenBent believes Lukaku can do more but blames Chelsea’s style of play too. 🔵 pic.twitter.com/BuK0kKIDou — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 22, 2022

‘Did you really want the ball?’

By no means has Cascarino absolved Lukaku of blame in this situation. Seven touches is a particularly poor amount and Cascarino felt the need to emphasise that.

“I was thinking about this late last night thinking I’ve played badly.

“Plenty of times I’ve played some bad games but not touching the balls more than seven times is like, ‘Did you really want the ball?'”

Despite that performance, Cascarino doesn’t believe it sums up what Lukakau is about and ultimately believes that Tuchel needs to take responsibility.

“What I do know is that performance resembled nothing of what Lukaku’s about and yes, you can blame systems and styles that affect him… (but) I can’t believe Tuchel says he doesn’t know what to do about it. You need to know

👀 “My gut feeling is Lukaku knows Tuchel does not fancy him.” 💙 “Tuchel says ‘What can I do?’… Make Lukaku feel like he’s wanted!” ❌ “Lukaku won’t be at #CFC next year if he has an indifferent end to the season.” Tony Cascarino says Tuchel’s the issue behind Lukaku’s form. pic.twitter.com/II436qURmp — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 22, 2022

