Thomas Tuchel isn’t phased by intense schedule

Thomas Tuchel on Chelsea’s tough fixtures

When asked about the brutal schedule that awaited him, Thomas Tuchel merely smiled and said that he loved his job.

With matches against Leicester, Juventus and Man United all cropping up in the space of eight days, most people would expect Tuchel to look more stressed than he was.

The German, however, laughed and claimed his passion enabled him to be eager and ready.

“It is [brutal] and I’m looking forward to it because I’m in a lucky position that I love my job and my job does not feel like a job.

“My job feels like a huge part of my life so I’m enjoying every day being with a huge squad and being around this football team. I feel pretty privileged and that’s why I think I’m ready to go.”

Tuchel’s positive manner didn’t go unnoticed and he was subsequently asked if football consumes him. His answer was yes and he believed it was a good thing.

“Yes, it does, in a good way. It makes me happy and I love the game and I feel very blessed that I can be part of a big football club and I have the possibility to live my passion.

The Christmas period

With the hectic schedule, Tuchel looked forward to the Christmas period and while he usually enjoyed the break, he was looking forward to being more involved over this festive period.

“I feel blessed and first time we will play around Christmas and New Year. In the last years, I was also enjoying a little break.

“We had a little break in France, we had a little break in Germany but what did we do? We watched Boxing day, of course, so now I’m in the middle of it.

“It was pure fun to watch and now it’s hopefully even more fun to be a part of it.

“I’m looking forward to it and I’m aware of the schedule but it doesn’t feel like a job. It feels like a big part of my life and I’m happy to have the possibility to be here.”

