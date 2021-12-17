“Forced to do crazy stuff” – Thomas Tuchel reveals unusual changes with many players out

Thomas Tuchel feels like he is being forced to make some very difficult decisions when making changes to his squad for the weekend.

With the current situation that Covid-19 is creating in the Premier League, Thomas Tuchel feels as though he is being forced into the awkward position of starting players that are still recovering from injury.

With Jorginho and Ruben Loftus-Cheek now out, Tuchel feels as though he might have to start N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic against Wolves.

Most Chelsea fans will have been looking forward to seeing the two starting together after quite a spell of injuries amongst the team but Tuchel feels as though it’s too soon to be doing this and he’d avoid it if he had the chance.

“We have Joginho in doubt for Sunday because he’s in pain, we have Ruben Loftus-cheek in doubt because he’s in pain.

“Do we know that they can travel with us tomorrow? No, we don’t. I don’t know if it’s possible that they play on Sunday so maybe we start with N’Golo and Mateo. Would that be fair? No. Would that be possible? I don’t know but maybe we do it.

Tricky situation

Starting Kante and Kovacic wouldn’t be an ideal situation for the recovering players but Tuchel feels like he may need to make do regardless.

After Jorginho having to cover for Kante when he was out, Tuchel is worried about finding the balance between the two as he doesn’t want to see both out at the same time.

“We need to find a balance now because we put everything on Jorginho’s shoulders and his responsibility, Ruben got injured yesterday so let’s see, maybe we are forced to do crazy stuff that would normally not do but what’s normal, we miss key players and need to find solutions.”

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 All 20 Premier League managers will hold talks on Monday to discuss their concerns and get answers to give every club clarity as problems continue with COVID cases. pic.twitter.com/ngUPb9cvE5 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 17, 2021

