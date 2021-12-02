Thomas Tuchel sends his best to fan who had cardiac arrest during Chelsea vs Watford

Thomas Tuchel on the medical emergency a Chelsea fan faced

During Chelsea’s clash with Watford on Wednesday, a fan suffered a cardiac arrest in the stands. Play was stopped in the 13th minute and medics were quick to address the situation.

In a press conference after the match, Thomas Tuchel praised everyone involved for the way the situation was handled and wished the Chelsea fan a speedy recovery.

“We were in constant dialogue with the referees and the referees did the right thing. The players did the right thing to inform the medics from both benches and I think both of them were very fast and helped the person.

“All the best from us, all the thoughts from Chelsea and from the dressing room and hopefully everything is going well is the most important thing.”

The thoughts of everyone at Chelsea Football Club are with the fan and all those affected. Our thanks to the medical staff here at Vicarage Road for their quick response. 💙 https://t.co/8LK5JaKOZp — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) December 1, 2021

Resuming play

Tuchel also believed that the match officials resumed play in an appropriate manner, dealing with the situation and communicating well.

“Then the referee decided that the teams go into the dressing room to give the medics time to address the situation and to also give the players a chance to go in and stay out of the cold.

“We were constantly informed when we’d go out, told how much time we’d have for warm-up and this was pretty much the case.”

While the Chelsea fan’s incident was the biggest concern, Tuchel was also worried about his side’s performance.

“Hopefully the person is better and hopefully it was enough to keep him safe and alive but even this break after the first 11 minutes didn’t change our approach. I thought we did not cope with the pressure.

“We had a lot of changes, I admit that but we had too many faults and it did not get better so the only thing we could do was hang in there and focus on the easy things.”

Thankfully, the Chelsea fan was reported to be in a stable condition, according to Sky Sports.

They added, “There is no further confirmed information about the fan’s condition but the person was said to be conscious as they were taken away from the inner arena.”

