Thomas Tuchel emphasises the importance of Romelu Lukaku at Chelsea

Thomas Tuchel claims Romelu Luakaku is in Chelsea’s plans even if it’s not the role he wants

It’s no surprise that Romelu Lukaku seems to be unhappy at Chelsea but Thomas Tuchel seems to think there’s no point dwelling on what could happen as long as he performs to the best of his abilities for the rest of the season.

When asked about the possibility of a move for Lukaku back to Inter Milan, Tuchel simply said he won’t be giving it much thought until the season is over and the transfer window is open.

“The situation at the moment is that we can not sell and can not buy,” said Tuchel in a press conference.

“In this moment, we don’t even need to think about it because these are the players that we have.”

Even if Lukaku isn’t scoring as frequently as he might like, Tuchel still believes the Belgian striker can do a lot to help the team.

“Romelu still plays a big part in our plans, not the part he maybe wants to play and I totally understand that.”

The rest of the season

Tuchel seems to be happy to involve Lukaku in the rest of the season, as things stand, and knows that a good performance is all it takes to build some momentum.

“He used his time away to disconnect a little bit. He had one week of a holiday and then he was back with us. I feel him very motivated, I feel him very strong in training, very much involved in games. He is a winner and will stay a winner.

“He had a good match in Middlesborough which was a huge boost for all of us and for him personally. At the moment there is no space for bad mood, there is no space for disappointment. There is simply not.”

Time to dwell on Lukaku transfer concerns, however, isn’t a luxury that Tuchel seems to have with a hectic schedule coming at him fast.

“I checked the schedule last week and once you have it in front of you… you see what’s coming and there are a lot of matches coming in the decisive weeks of the season.

“We need every single player and, of course, Romelu.”

