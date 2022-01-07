Thomas Tuchel has high praise for Emerson following recall speculation

Thomas Tuchel provides a limited update on Emerson recall possibilities.

Chelsea’s injury concerns have been abundant this season but Ben Chilwell’s lastest injury could be one of the biggest, leaving Thomas Tuchel considering a return for Emerson Palmieri.

While bringing back a player that’s on loan and performing well makes more sense than signing someone new, Tuchel has been keeping his cards close to his chest.

“I will not give you any details on that but in general, I will not hide from the fact that we have a long-term injury with Ben Chilwell as our left wing-back, who will miss the whole season.”

Tuchel confirms Chelsea are considering to re-call Emerson: “One of the possibilities we’d love is Emerson Palmieri but we need to check. We are not into details. We are discussing and this will go on for the coming days”. 🔵 #CFC OL hope to keep Emerson – still to be decided. pic.twitter.com/rQZ2RvCKNq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 31, 2021

While Tuchel didn’t comment much on the likelihood of a return, he did have a lot of praise for Emerson.

“Of course we know Emmy, we appreciate him as a player and as a person in general. He had such a huge influence.

“Although, he did not have a lot of minutes last season, he’s a top guy, a top professional and he is still a Chelsea player but it’s not only what I wish for.

“We need to evaluate the situation but we’re looking into it on this position and Emma is one of the options and I will not comment further.”

A likely prospect?

Tuchel’s statement comes a week after reports circulated, claiming that Lyon rejected the London club’s request to recall Emerson from his season-loan.

Lyon have rejected Chelsea’s approach to recall Emerson Palmieri from his season long-loan spell in France ❌ pic.twitter.com/v6snYPw66h — GOAL News (@GoalNews) December 30, 2021

Tuchel had previously said that he expected Chilwell to be out for the rest of the season despite a successful surgery.

“Chilly, of course, has had surgery and has our best wishes and all our energy to come back as soon as possible but it seems like the season is over for him.”

While an Emerson return might be top-priority for Tuchel, Lucas Digne will also be on his radar as he looks set to leave Everton.

