Thomas Tuchel’s promising Saul Niguez and Lewis Hall comments

Thomas Tuchel gives promising update on Saul Niguez and Lewis Hall.

Following a win against Chesterfield that Chelsea would have been expecting, Thomas Tuchel revealed that he was beginning to see what he wanted in both Saul Niguez and Lewis Hall.

When asked in a press conference after the match if Saul was looking like he would be an important player for Chelsea, Tuchel was able to confirm that things are moving in the right direction and he even added that Hall was in the same category.

“I think so and I hope so and I think the huge step forward was the performance against Tottenham,” said Tuchel, adding, “It’s the same for Lewis Hall.”

Tuchel was aware of the level of competition and was sure to clarify that he wasn’t getting carried away but was pleased with the direction that the players were going.

“Today, he’s (Saul) part of a strong squad and it’s a fifth division team that we played against so there’s no need to get overwhelmed today.

“He did well and he has more confidence, he is in better shape, his adaptation has gone further and further and you can see it.

After a period of heavy rotations for his squad with a busy calendar period and plenty of speedbumps along the way, Tuchel could understand the importance of having squad depth more than ever.

“He’s more open he understands more, understands the language better and then has much more impact than he had in the beginning.

“This is very important because I’m convinced we need every player to be competitive every three days.”

A damaging league period

While Tuchel claimed that the game ahead is always the most important, he had to admit that he felt more comfortable taking some risks against Chesterfield.

“If we had more points in the league, which would be closer to Man City, it would have been the same lineup because it’s just this game today to play and that makes it the most important game to play.

“Of course, we knew that it’s a fifth division team and so we took some risks at only four players in the build-up and six to attack.”

🦁 Saul Niguez vs Spurs last night: 100% long ball pass accuracy

89% pass accuracy

69 touches

55 passes

6 tackles (most)

3 interceptions (most)

Tuchel was happy with the squad’s performance but reaffirmed that his approach to league matches is much more measured than that of an FA cup match.

“We did this and relied on the seriousness and the discipline of the players, which they showed and so, the job is done.

“We don’t judge a third-round game in the FA cup over a game in the premier league, we will never do that.

“Once we come out and play for our spectators, we play for ourselves and we want to win the game.”

