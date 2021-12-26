“Of course he makes the difference” – Thomas Tuchel’s high praise for Chelsea player

Thomas Tuchel heaps on the praise for top player, N’Golo Kante.

Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for N’Golo Kante when it came to his work-rate and what he does for his team.

When asked how much of Kante we could expect to see over the Christmas period, Tuchel revealed that his plan had been to rest him but that Kante was eager to get as much game time as possible, a trait that Tuchel was happy to see from all of his side.

“He convinced me yesterday to be on the bench which was nice to see, not only from him but from the whole squad that everybody was pushing to be on the bench and to be involved in the squad.

“Nobody gave me the slightest feeling that he would like to have a pause and this judging games was very nice to see and N’Golo convinced me yesterday that he prefers to be on the bench and he prefers to play some minutes instead of a full rest.”

Plenty of praise.

While Tuchel is happy with Kante’s drive in the matter, he also feels the decision is a responsible one, based on his previous performance.

“We agreed on that in discussion with the player but also in discussion when checking on his status from the last weeks where we had a green light for 20/25 minutes.”

The difference that Kante’s presence makes to his side hasn’t gone unnoticed by Tuchel as he emphasised just how important Kante is when he’s available to play.

“I praised him so many times, of course, he makes the difference because he’s a very, very, very special player and I said it 100 times and I can repeat it another 100 times.

“There are no more words, it’s outstanding quality.”

Kante is set to be in action today as Chelsea take on Aston Villa in the Premier League, subject to the Covid situation at both clubs. Kick-off is scheduled for 5.30 pm and the match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

