Thomas Tuchel insists Kepa Arrizabalaga isn’t the one to blame for Chelsea’s loss

Thomas Tuchel claims the blame for the Liverpool loss should lie with him instead of Kepa Arrizabalaga

While Thomas Tuchel’s decision to sub in Kepa Arrizabalaga for their penalty shootout against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final seemed like a tactical one, Chelsea ultimately paid the price for this decision, as the Spaniard failed to stop a single shot and skied his own penalty.

While the pressure of the moment ultimately got to Arrizabalaga as he took the 22nd penalty of the shootout, Tuchel doesn’t place the blame upon the second choice keeper.

To fall and rise.

Disappointed after big effort during the tournament.

We keep working.

Thanks @chelseafc family for your support. pic.twitter.com/yu2FkZlG4h — Kepa Arrizabalaga (@kepa_46) February 27, 2022

“I feel bad for him but no blame. We took the decision like we did last time in a shootout because Kepa is training with the outfield players on a daily basis at penalties.

“They know how good he is. He has more time than Edou (Mendy) to do this. Everyone knows how good he is. This plays a part in how well we shot today.

“Unfortunately he could not save, the penalties were brilliantly taken. It was a bit harsh on him today that he was the guy to miss the only penalty. But there is no blame.”

Who is to blame

If the blame has to go to someone in this situation, Tuchel believes that it should be him as he was the one to put the Spanish keeper in.

🗣 “We take the decisions when the decisions need to be made and not after when everyone can judge a decision.” Thomas Tuchel stands by his decision to bring on Kepa for the penalty shootout pic.twitter.com/ddJ2sYWYvG — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 27, 2022

“I take the decisions when I take the decisions and I only take them when I want to take them.

“I cannot rejudge my decisions when I know the outcome and we don’t know what would have happened if we left Edou on the pitch. This is how it is.”

While blame isn’t something that Tuchel seems to feel is necessary, he would rather the player not receive the brunt of the abuse.

“No blame on him, of course, blame on me. Sometimes it works out, sometimes it does not work out. This is life as a football coach who does substitutions.

“Sometimes you bring a player on and he scores. Sometimes he makes a decisive mistake. No regrets. If it is necessary to take the blame absolutely it is on me.”

Things got HEATED between Jamie Carragher and Jamie Redknapp when debating the decision to bring on Kepa for the penalty shoot-out! 😡 pic.twitter.com/jA1yT7Nsd4 — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 27, 2022

