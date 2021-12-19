Thomas Tuchel feels he’s being forced to risk players’ health and safety

Thomas Tuchel slammed the decision to force his side play as “a huge risk” not only from a Covid perspective, but also from a wider health and safety standpoint.

Thomas Tuchel’s side have continued their less than perfect run of form with a 0-0 draw against Wolves but it seems that health and safety is a bigger concern at the moment.

Tuchel refuted claims that he had been commenting on what was going on with other teams, following Chelsea’s statement earlier today, and explained that his gripe was with the fact that he felt he was being forced to neglect his players’ safety.

“I can not and I will not comment on any other decision that is made from other games, postponed or not. We never compared ourselves to any other situation.

“We were just worried about the safety of players. The players were concerned about their health. We had several positive Covid tests in several consecutive days.”

🗣️ “We talk a lot about safety and protecting the players, not so sure we did this today.” Thomas Tuchel pulls no punches when talking about the decision to go ahead with the #WOLCHE game. pic.twitter.com/z8HInFW0nd — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) December 19, 2021

The reality of the situation.

While Tuchel acknowledges that he has 14 players available, the reality of the situation is that he believes it’s irresponsible to use some of them as they are only back from injuries.

“You know, the decisions are the decisions and then I understand everybody when they say we still have 14 players but if you look a bit more into detail and you check out who the 14 players are.

“You see Trevor Chalobah with two training sessions, you see Mateo Kovacic – one training session, you see N’golo Kante – one training session.

The risk to health and safety goes beyond Covid for Tuchel but he feels there’s not much he can do at this point.

“We are putting a huge risk of health and safety to the players also physically, not only from Covid but also from Covid.

“This was the decision and, of course, that’s it.”

Health and safety concerns.

Tuchel also decided to point out how unfair it is to players like Mateo Kovacic who have only returned from Covid and are then immediately forced to play.

“I’m not sure if I catch it, and hopefully, I will not catch it, that I’d do sports the very next day when I have to isolate for 10 days.

“We put Kova into a Premier League match after the second day after a Covid-19 infection so if you count this as 14 valuable players to play Premier League, the toughest league in the world, ok, so it’s like this.”

Tuchel also appeared frustrated that staff and players had to be sent home from the training ground but that he could not close it because Chelsea are still scheduled to play on Wednesday.

“We played a game. How can we close it? We have the next game on Wednesday so we have two days that we can not close it.

How should this happen that we send everybody home and arrive for the next game without training?”

