Thomas Tuchel questions the government’s priorities after Roman Abramovich comments

Thomas Tuchel thinks the government should have bigger issues to discuss than what fans are chanting about Roman Abramovich

With government sanctions already making life more difficult for Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, his annoyance with their latest comments about Roman Abramovich chants from Chelsea fans can be understandable.

Tuchel’s disillusionment became apparent when he was asked for his thoughts on the Prime Minister’s spokesperson asking Chelsea fans to refrain from chanting about Abramovich.

“I heard about it,” said Tuchel in a press conference ahead of Chelsea’s Champions League clash against Lille.

“I heard about it just some minutes ago, I have to tell you, I don’t know if this is, in these times, the most important subject to be discussed.”

“If fan chants need to now be discussed in parliament… Maybe we need to be worried about the priorities of discussions there.”

The Chelsea squad arrive in Lille following the news that Roman Abramovich has been sanctioned by the EU. pic.twitter.com/sVHYKENMT4 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 15, 2022

More pressing matters.

Considering how often Tuchel’s been asked about travel arrangements, he saw it as a fitting time to say that he’s not going to comment on the government statements with more pressing matters to deal with.

“There’s no need to comment from me. We really have far more urgent things to discuss and to handle.

“Like you said, there are restrictions and we have to deal with it. There are adjustments in our stuff like who’s travelling, how many rooms we have in hotels, how we arrive at matches.”

Tuchel also wanted to clarify why the travel situation played a bigger part in his thinking than just being a luxury-based decision.

“Everything is now in place that we can arrive in a professional level because this is not about luxury and this is not about bling. This is a professional level of sport, that’s where we play now with only two days between matches while our opponents have four.

“To decrease the possibility of injuries, for example. For that, it’s better to arrive on a plane than to sit on a bus so we tried to be as professional as possible in the frame that we do it.”

