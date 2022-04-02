Close sidebar

Thomas Tuchel claims five subs change will benefit ‘underdog teams’

by Hugh Farrell
Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel’s wish has been granted

Following a mid-season dip for a Chelsea side that looked invincible earlier this season, Thomas Tuchel bemoaned how the Covid-19 situation, and fixture congestion saw his team fall behind.

While his team were not the worst hit by Covid-19, Chelsea’s situation was made worse because they did not have any games rescheduled.

Subsequently, the Blues had too many games piled into the dense portion of the season while players were sick or recovering.

At the time, talk of bringing a five-substitute per game allowance into the Premier League was discussed, with Tuchel being one of its main proponents.

With news that it would come into play next season, it was no shock that Tuchel responded by saying, “Oh, it’s a brilliant decision.”

One for the underdogs

While many would argue that the new plans would benefit teams with strong squad depth and multiple competitions to play, Tuchel believes that the decision is one that should suit everyone.

“I mean, we were the only league that did not do it in Europe so it’s an excellent decision and I dare to say it’s an excellent decision for everybody.

“I was long enough a coach of underdog teams and I would have loved to have had five substitutes to have more players play, to maybe increase the intensity or keep the intensity level against stronger teams if you are an underdog team.”

Tuchel Malmo

Tuchel didn’t shy away from admitting how much Chelsea would appreciate it, confirming that fixture congestion was his key reason for wanting it.

“For us, and the amount of games we play, the amount of competitions we play in, the amount of competitions the players play when they go on international duties, it’s absolutely necessary to protect the players, to protect the quality and to use the full potential of tactical influences in the game.

“It’s a very good decision.”

