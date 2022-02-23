Thomas Tuchel explains why he didn’t start Romelu Lukaku against Lille in Champions League

Thomas Tuchel explains his logic for not playing Romelu Lukaku against Lille

Romelu Lukaku’s season has been far from perfect for a striker of his price tag but his performance against Crystal Palace really did have his starting spot against Lille in question.

Having touched the ball seven times against Palace, a record low for a player who wasn’t subbed off, Lukaku has been taking a hammering in the media since.

The onslaught from the media may have played a part in Thomas Tuchel deciding not to play Lukaau in their Champions League match against Lille.

After the match, Tuchel revealed that starting Lukaku, while the criticism around his previous performance was still fresh, might not have been the best idea.

“It was not the moment after the match where everyone was focused on his few touches, so it was not the moment to put him into the next fire,” said Tuchel.

“It was the moment to take a step back, that was the decision and that’s it. We have now had a strong win and a strong performance.”

🗣 “We had a strong win, strong performance and every question is about Romelu.” Thomas Tuchel explains why he took Romelu Lukaku out of the firing line pic.twitter.com/eYcREBhMx8 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 23, 2022

Other subs.

Chelsea’s 2-0 win against Lille will see speculation about Lukaku worsen as the side showed an ability to score and win without the Belgian striker.

Tuchel was definitely able to see a trend in the questions that were being asked of him as Lukaku’s name cropped up one too many times.

Tuchel believes he has to play in a way that will win games and that there are many subs available that don’t get the kind of coverage that Lukaku does.

“We have now had a good win and all the questions are still about Romelu, so the focus is huge.

“There are nine other players who did not play and we should never forget that we consider this sport a team sport.”

🗣 “The effort is immense, the work rate is immense.” Thomas Tuchel praises the performance of Kai Havertz after he scored against Lille pic.twitter.com/sDlzMs0wL5 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 23, 2022

