“This is not what sport is about” – Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea woes

Thomas Tuchel explains his concerns with continuing matches as more Chelsea players test positive for Covid-19 or become injured from playing too much.

Thomas Tuchel’s task at Chelsea seems to get harder by the minute. With Covid worries taking many of his players out of the roster, a busy schedule means his remaining players are getting injured more frequently.

Tuchel is even beginning to resort to picking players from Chelsea’s Academy but to no avail, as even they are beginning to test positive for Covid.

While playing with a diminished squad is possible for Tuchel, it isn’t a sustainable option as he regrets having to have played N’Golo Kante for the full match against Wolves.

“What we did with N’Golo Kante in 90 minutes, it was close to irresponsible to let him play for 90 minutes against Wolverhampton.

“Will he be involved in the squad now, against Brentford? No. Simply, no. Would it be possible if it was the last game of the season? Yes but we can not do it and I will not do it.

“We will now give him time to recover and prepare for the Aston Villa match.”

A diminishing squad

It’s not only Kante who’s suffering at the moment as more and more players seem to be dropping from the team

“To have a team with 13 or 14 players for one match is a problem but it’s not the biggest problem. We can do it and we can fight but from the match we have Trevor Chalobah injured, we have him in big doubts.”

Tuchel has already stated that the risk of having to play players that are returning from injuries seems irresponsible to him but with such low numbers, the Chelsea boss isn’t left with many options.

“We have N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic involved which was a huge, huge, risk and now we’re paying for this.

“They can not start with three matches or five matches in two weeks or three matches in one week. It’s simply impossible.”

A worsening situation

As the situation worsens, fears might arise that Chelsea will only fall further behind as more of Tuchel’s players get injured from playing too often.

The London side could end up in a situation where they continue to fall behind, even after other teams recover.

Tuchel has to prioritise the health of his players which means that, for now, Chelsea’s Academy will be utilised to help them over the hump.

“The problem will increase and the situation will increase and we can not let players suffer because other players are not there, it’s simply impossible.

“We have to protect our players and protect their health and that’s why we brought in the academy. It’s no secret.”

With a sense that the competitive nature of his team is being replaced with sustainability concerns, Tuchel is saddened by the current situation.

“This is totally against our nature but maybe we are forced to do it.

“This makes me sad because this is not what sport is about.”

