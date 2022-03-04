Thomas Tuchel explains how things will change at Chelsea without Roman Abramovich

Thomas Tuchel details what Roman Abramovich’s exodus will mean for Chelsea going forward

With so much uncertainty around what’s next for Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel shares what he can see ahead of Roman Abramovich’s imminent sale of the club.

While there are many elements of the problem that Tuchel can’t discuss with much certainty, his own desire to stay at the club is one factor that Chelsea fans will be hoping for.

“It’s the opposite of a problem staying here, I’ve said many times that I love working in the Premier League,” revealed Tuchel, much to the delight of Chelsea fans everywhere.

“Chelsea is from my point of view, for me, a perfect fit. I love to be here, I love everything about the club.

“There is uncertainty but isn’t there always as a football manager.”

While Tuchel admitted that there are levels to the amount of stress that managers have to deal with and this is a particularly stressful situation, he acknowledged that there’s no point in panicking.

Transfers.

Abramovich’s position at the helm of the club had been highly positive for Chelsea’s finances and that does leave the question of how much money Chelsea will have to work with in his absence.

Chelsea’s top-quality defence could be the first casualties of the situation as Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and club captain, Cesar Azpilicueta, are all set to have their contracts run out at the end of the season.

Tuchel was unsure of what would happen with the contract situation with a new owner and didn’t want to lose focus over things he could control by pondering on it.

“That’s the bottom line and maybe the situation is we can’t help it.

“It is what it is and you never know, maybe it has a positive effect on the negotiations, maybe it has a negative effect.”

🗣 “There is uncertainty, everybody will feel different about this. We should allow ourselves to focus on what we love the most, which is football.” Thomas Tuchel on the briefing that happened at Chelsea about owner Roman Abramovich selling the club pic.twitter.com/rZBdNApSxa — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 4, 2022

