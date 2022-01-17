Thomas Tuchel struggles to admit Chelsea title woes

Thomas Tuchel attempts to navigate the tricky question of Chelsea’s title hopes turning to woes

If ever there was a lose, lose question, Thomas Tuchel experienced it when being asked about Chelsea’s title hopes, as they turned to woes, after their defeat to Man City.

The loss against the Premier League leaders has now grown to a point where even Tuchel has to admit things are bleak.

While Tuchel was definitely aware of this point, he attempted to outline the issue involved in answering it.

“If I say no you will maybe think, ‘Well, can he read the fixtures? What’s wrong with him?’

“If I say yes you will maybe doubt my ability to be the coach of Chelsea and think, ‘Did he give up?’ So, it’s a tough one.”

“Maybe we lack consistency” 🤔 “I hope your mother-in-law didn’t hear that” 😂 Thomas Tuchel says more clarity is needed over why Premier League matches are being postponed pic.twitter.com/Kd1pMQRjkJ — The Sun Football ⚽ (@TheSunFootball) January 17, 2022

The Answer

Tuchel did, however, find a way to answer the question.

“To not focus on our problem of not having enough points, we have to admit that, simply, City is in a very good place.

“The points they have and the points they’ve gathered in the last 12 matches was 100% so they earn what they have. This is necessary to admit.”

While Tuchel felt this answered an important part of the question, he addressed the rest by reaffirming his dedication to get results for the club.

“The second thing is we will never give up. Never, never… until the race is over.

“I told you last week we are in a good place because we are in the middle of the race.

“The middle of the race, maybe not anymore but we’re still in the race but we have to take care of ourselves. At the moment, we can do nothing more. It cannot lower our ambition.”

Chelsea will play Brighton on Tuesday with kick-off being at 8pm.

