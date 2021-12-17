Thomas Tuchel doesn’t question Covid protocals despite absence of top Chelsea players

Thomas Tuchel says he has faith in the rules to call off matches despite Chelsea’s lack of a full bench against Everton.

Chelsea were left with the inability to provide a full bench against Everton last night but Thomas Tuchel says he never questioned the match going ahead, deciding that officials would make the right decision.

The Chelsea boss said: “We did not discuss one second about it. I don’t even know the rules about it and I’m not interested in knowing them because I do what I do.

“I prepare my team. We knew at 12 o’clock who is ready to play and who is out and the focus is always for the guys who play and if a game gets postponed or not, this is none of my business. I don’t get involved.”

With other matches being called off, Tuchel was happy that his too would have been postponed, if it was appropriate to do so.

“I think there are certain rules why games are postponed so I have trust the rules are the same for everybody and today we play to win. When we play, we play with joy. We were happy that we played today.

“It’s a pleasure to play, it’s a gift to play and to still be able to do what we love to work out and play out and play hard as a team.

“We try to be very positive about it. I was very happy with the team that was on the pitch and I think it was by far good enough to win the game.”

The Chelsea v Everton team news is in 📋 ▫️ Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic come in for Kai Havertz and Timo Werner who aren’t in the squad.

▫️Everton can only name seven subs, including two goalkeepers. 📲 Follow #PL build-up ⤵️ #bbcfootball #CHEEVE — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) December 16, 2021

Loss of options

Having lost some of his attacking options again, Tuchel did acknowledge that his side did suffer from Covid precautions but said that it wasn’t enough of a reason to blame a poor result on.

“Do we like to have all our players available? Yes, of course. Do we suffer form that? Yes, if we don’t have them, for sure but for me it’s never one reason responsible in football for a lack of results. The results that we clearly have right now.”

Following a draw against Everton that Tuchel thinks his side could have won, Tuchel does think that missing players are a big part of the problem when looking at recent results.

“I’m concerned that we have too many players out. Today, six or seven players out and I think this is, in the moment, the problem and one of the key problems about the situation in central midfield for eight weeks. Again, all our strikers out.

“We had this situation just four weeks ago where Romelu (Lukaku) and Timo (Werner) were both injured for four weeks so we struggled obviously with this and at the same time, we always focus on the solution and on the guys we have on the pitch. We were strong enough today.

Chelsea’s recent form

Even considering the lack of players, Tuchel is beginning to get confused about how his side are losing when they seem to be the better team in the encounters.

“Again, I’m not so sure why we get punished like this. I see teams get punished like this, I see teams concede much more chances than we do, I see teams concede much more half-chances than we do. We concede absolutely nothing and still, it’s a draw.

“I think we have a huge possibility to sit here with a 3-0 for us and it would be a fair result but I cannot change it anymore and that’s why we need to find the balance in being honest of course and critical with each other but to accept sometimes we get punished for not a lot. “

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel