The ‘demanding’ situation at Chelsea worsened by N’golo Kante injury

Thomas Tuchel expresses concern at the situation that has Chelsea players like N’Golo Kante pushed too hard

Thomas Tuchel’s squad appears to be returning one by one as the days go on, but Tuchel’s fears may have been recognised when the compromising situation appeared to do damage to N’Golo Kante and Chelsea as a whole.

Tuchel has been vocal about how the congested schedule at this time of year, and mixed with Covid has been forcing him to make some unreasonable decisions, especially when it comes to playing players like Kante who haven’t fully recovered.

With his fears appearing to have been proven right with Kante likely to miss the Brighton match after injuring the same area that had him out for a while, Tuchel’s job continues to focus on rotating his squad.

Speaking after their Stephen’s day win, Tuchel said, “From today to Wednesday is a very short time so N’Golo is very painful on exactly the same spot where he had his injury.

“Thiago with hamstrings, hopefully, he went out before it became an injury. From there we try to continue and find a new squad and a strong squad on Wednesday.”

Momentum

While a win like theirs against Villa could prove to be the starting point for a swing in momentum, for both the club and a returning Romelu Lukaku, Tuchel is afraid that he will need to keep up his rotation which could end that very quickly.

“If we had a full squad, it could be huge for momentum to play the game in the cup how we played it and won it.

“It gave a lot of confidence also to the guys who did not play so many minutes, another one away on the 26th on boxing day at Villa Park it is this is a big reaction and it is a big win but at the same time.

“I’m always concerned in the last weeks, I’m always concerned, I’m concerned for the health and safety of the players.”

Tuchel’s current role

While a good win should have seen Tuchel looking more upbeat, his job role shifting away from result prioritising, the situation has become quite demanding for the Chelsea boss and players

“That’s why you don’t see me fully excited because, normally, it is exactly like you say, we could catch a huge momentum here by pushing them and pushing them but the only thing we are doing is checking on a daily basis.

“Who can be pushed and for whom we can take the responsibility? Yeah, this is pretty challenging and that’s why it’s not over just because the names are back on the match sheet.

“With a full squad and a normal injury situation of two players out for a week here and a few days here, I wouldn’t have any concerns about the schedule and about the mentality quality of our players but it is demanding at the moment, the situation is very demanding.

