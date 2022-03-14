Thomas Tuchel jokes about Chelsea finances with positive message

Thomas Tuchel lightens the mood around Chelsea’s tricky financial situation with a joke

Thomas Tuchel’s positive outlook could be exactly what the fans and the players need to see as they continue to be bombarded with bad news around the sanctions that Chelsea have to deal with.

While Roman Abramovich looks to sell the club to one of the numerous billionaire bidders, Tuchel seems to be coping with the stress of the situation quite well.

Despite financial issues being such a common question for Tuchel at the moment, he was caught off guard when asked about how the team would manage to get to Lille and even admitted as much, saying, “I was not expecting that question right now.”

Tuchel laughed as he continued on to say, “I know that the travel is safe… I heard.”

“Honestly, we love football and what we love what we do, so, if we have a plane, we go by plane, if not, we go train and if not, we go by bus and if not, I drive a seven-seater.

“We will arrive in Lille because we love to play the competition.”

Still a serious matter

While his positive mentality may be exactly what’s needed within the club at the moment, Tuchel admitted that the matter is serious but that he has faith that it will be sorted out and hopefully soon.

“I know the matter is more serious than maybe I’m joking about now but still, I am confident that will sort out once we find the buyer, once the situation is solved.

“We need to have hope and we need to stay confident because it’s a massive club and it has a lot of traditions, so hopefully there will be a light at the end of the tunnel.”

