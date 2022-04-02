Thomas Tuchel explains what happened in Chelsea’s 4-1 defeat to Brentford

Thomas Tuchel reveals surprise at Chelsea loss

Matches immediately after international breaks do not seem to be a favourite of Thomas Tuchel, as Chelsea lost 4-1, at home, to Brentford.

The scoreline might not have been a completely fair representation of Chelsea’s performance but allowing three goals to be conceded in such a short period of time was what frustrated Tuchel the most.

“I don’t know,” he said after being asked what went wrong. “We lost the game in ten minutes.

“We lost control and lost the game with three goals in ten minutes after we lead and were totally in control.”

Tuchel acknowledged that a return from international duty could be part of where the cracks came in Chelsea’s defence, having seen it happen to his side before.

“That’s a tough start for us, which is also not the first time for us after a national break so it took a while to find the rhythm and to find the full control.”

What went wrong?

While Chelsea had multiple chances to come back and turn the tide, Tuchel couldn’t pinpoint what exactly stopped them from doing so. One theory that Tuchel had was that his side simply gave up.

“I don’t know. Maybe we thought it’s already done and got punished in ten minutes… We forgot that we still had 40 minutes to play.”

It is unlike Chelsea to concede so many goals, however, and Tuchel himself was shocked by the defensive performance which might not have been aided by his decision to play four at the back instead of his trademark five.

Looking back on the defence, however, Tuchel could accept one conceded goal and didn’t think too much about it but struggled to accept the barrage that came within a short period of time.

“I don’t count the first one. The first one is the first one but the three in ten minutes were decisive.

“In general, we allowed too many shots and in general, we lacked energy today and we lacked what makes us strong. We looked tired, physically tired which is normal after going around the world.”

"We lost control. We lacked energy. We looked tired, mentally tired, physically tired." Thomas Tuchel says he was "surprised" about Chelsea's 4-1 defeat to Brentford

