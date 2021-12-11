Thomas Tuchel defends Antonio Rudiger’s involvement in heated moment against Leeds

Thomas Tuchel has defended Antonio Rudiger following a heated moment at Stamford Bridge.

When asked if he saw Antonio Rudiger getting in any trouble following his involvement in a heated feud against Leeds players, Thomas Tuchel decided to downplay the incident as he thought it was just an understandably heated moment.

He said: “I did not see in detail what was going on and I can understand the frustration because we have all been in this situation when you have a point or you have an equaliser and it slips away and you get angry and frustrated.

“This team of Leeds is a strong team and who want and sacrifice to win and hate to lose, like we do, so things can get heated up.

“I hope there were no bad things and tough things that would start the fight.”

Scenes at Stamford Bridge as Leeds and Chelsea players clash at full-time Rudiger is having to be pulled away by his teammates 🤬 pic.twitter.com/scBLJP8cRP — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 11, 2021

In defence of Rudiger

Tuchel defended Rudiger and claimed that his reaction is what is to be expected of a leader defending his team.

“If you have Toni (Rudiger), you have Toni. You cannot have Toni being an emotional leader and aggressive leader on the pitch and suddenly not be involved if there are some teammates to protect.

“How I observed it was no harm done.”

The rest of the match

Overall, Tuchel seemed happy with the performance following a poor run of form for his side.

He said: “It was a nice game of football I have to say, a very intense match.

“I’m very happy with how we played and the quality and the effort, I think we deserved to win but of course, it’s lucky if you have a late goal and it’s in extra time.”

Luck aside, Tuchel feels that his side have shown a strong mentality by fighting for their equalisers.

“Coming back twice from equalisers and going down is very impressive and I’m very happy that we turned things around.”

🗣 “It was a nice game of football.” 😅 Thomas Tuchel on the drama that unfolded during Chelsea’s 3-2 win over Leeds United pic.twitter.com/TF35EkH0yj — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 11, 2021

