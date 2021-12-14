Former Man City player defends Jack Grealish against unreasonable expectations

Joleon Lescott defends Jack Grealish.

With Jack Grealish’s stats looking less impressive at Manchester City than they did at Aston Villa, former City player Joleon Lescott has defended Grealish, saying that the same numbers can’t be expected, with so many talented players around him.

“I think we’re expecting higher numbers from Jack with less possession than he had at Aston Villa. He’s one of five or six creative players, where at Aston Villa, he was the go-to guy,” Lescott said on BT Sport, ahead of City’s game against Leeds United, during which Grealish scored a first half header.

Trying to gauge Grealish’s calibre by stats seems like an unfair way to do things, according to Lescott, who believes that Grealish has been performing well, even if his stats don’t prove it.

“He’s probably receiving less ball and being expected to do so I think it’s a little unfair to judge him on his outcomes. In terms of his performances, I think he’s done well.”

“I think he’s playing well but players now are judged on assists and goals.” “I think we’re expecting higher numbers from Jack with less possesion than he had at Villa.” 🔎 @JoleonLescott, @petercrouch and Owen Hargreaves asess Jack Grealish’s start to life at Man City… pic.twitter.com/awKf9ZSx1y — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) December 14, 2021

Peter Crouch

Peter Crouch also believes that Grealish is playing well and thinks that the burden of playing for a top club can look like it’s getting to Grealish at times.

Despite the fact that Crouch has been impressed with Grealish so far, he knows that if his performances aren’t top quality there’s always someone there to replace Grealish.

“I think he’s playing well but players now are judged on assists and goals and, he’d be the first to tell you, I don’t think he’s hit the heights and what’s so difficult in this City team is if you aren’t producing in every single game, there’s De Bruyne, Sterling, Foden, Mahrez, players on the bench that will be called for unfortunately but that’s what happens when you play at a top, top club.”

Grealish will be happy to boost his tally, having scored in the 13th minute of City’s match against Leeds in a game where Man City’s 500th Premier League goal under Pep Guardiola has also been scored.

