Russell Brand makes passionate plea for Declan Rice to stay at West Ham

Declan rice receives another impassioned plea to stay at West Ham from Russell Brand.

Former Chelsea academy player, Declan Rice, is creating a lot of speculation around a potential move to Stamford Bridge to play under Thomas Tuchel.

Having been a fan of Chelsea and developed his game there, Rice returning to the club wouldn’t be a huge surprise, but West Ham fan Russell Brand has made a passionate plea to keep the rising star at his beloved club.

⚒️ “Don’t go @_DeclanRice, stay! Stay with the heart and become a #WHUFC hero!” ❤️ “#CFC was your first love and they’ll come crawling back but we love you more!” 😍 “You can be everything to us!”@RustyRockets begs Declan Rice to not to join Chelsea and stay at West Ham! 🙏 pic.twitter.com/hezzGmq6gU — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 18, 2022

“Don’t go Declan, stay. Be the Trevor Brooking of our time. Don’t go the route of everyone. Stay with the heart, become a hero, we love you Declan.

“I know Chelsea was your first love and it’s obvious they’re going to come calling but we love you more. You can be everything to us.

“You’ve learned at the tutelage, at the feet of Mark Noble, be his apprentice. Be everything. Be (Alan) Devonshire, (Frank) McAvennie, Paolo Di Canio all rolled into one. Stay Declan, we love you.”

West Ham

While Rice is playing a big part in the current successes of West Ham, Brand had some other thoughts about the club and has some other players he wouldn’t want his club to lose.

“I was a bit worried that we didn’t acquire anyone in January. It’s a lot on Jarrod Bowen and Michail (Antonio) who I absolutely… I love him.”

West Ham can’t be considered one of the top Premier League teams in recent memory but David Moyes is bringing the club up in the world and has had the side performing brilliantly this season. However, it’s still hard for fans like Brand to gauge where they’ll end up.

“I think Moyes has done fantastic, I’d love top four. Obviously, I’d love to win the Europa, I’d love a decent cup run but I don’t know what to hope for anymore.”

Read Next: Neil Warnock reveals how he could have signed Didier Drogba

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: Declan Rice, West Ham