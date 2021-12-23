The rule change managers want from the Premier League

Thomas Tuchel and Brendan Rodgers have both said that a five substitutes rule change is the way to go in the Premier League

While there has been talk of bringing in the five substitutes allowance since the Covid crisis has been worsening, no Premier League rule change seems to be materialising.

One manager who has been aiming to bring the rule change in is Thomas Tuchel, as Tuchel has recently tried multiple options in order to field a team.

From playing players that aren’t fully fit to bringing up players from their academy, the ability to keep his players as fresh as possible would be a big boost to a diminished Chelsea side.

“I’m a big fighter and supporter of the five changes,” said Tuchel.

“They were invented in Corona times to protect the health of the players and I think when we decide to keep on playing we should bring this back. This helps to share minutes and for players coming back from Corona it helps to let them play again.”

🗣 “I am a big fighter and supporter of the five changes.” Thomas Tuchel wants to see the option of five substitutions return to the Premier League pic.twitter.com/KUTJBhrSza — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 23, 2021

Not the only one

Unsurprisingly, Chelsea isn’t the only side suffering from Covid. A bad run of cases also hit Leicester and while their St Stephen’s day match against Man City is set to go ahead, the availability of extra subs for returning players would surely help the situation.

Brendan Rodgers is on the same page as Tuchel and thinks that the measures are especially necessary for teams playing in Europe and matches outside the Premier league.

“It would definitely help the players because they’re the most important,” said Rodgers.

“I think you see now the fatigue element is setting in for players, especially the ones playing in Europe.

“The likes of ourselves, we don’t have that luxury of having that really deep squad of players. We normally play lots of players out of position.

“If it could go to five subs I would certainly advocate that.”

🗣 “The players are the most important.” Brendan Rodgers supports the idea of five substitutions in the Premier League pic.twitter.com/KHIhxhL1Pj — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 23, 2021

