Roy Keane offers Ralf Rangnick advice on dealing with Cristiano Ronaldo

Roy Keane thinks he knows how Ralf Rangnick should handle Cristiano Ronaldo.

Like it or not, Cristiano Ronaldo is a big personality and while it may mean that the likes of Roy Keane and Ralf Rangnick aren’t happy with the way he does things, the capabilities of the Portuguese striker can really shine through.

Rangnick is therefore in a bit of a tough spot as not starting one of the greatest players to grace the game as punishment won’t do him any favours, especially after he scored a hat-trick against Spurs after getting back from Portugal.

The issue itself was that the club don’t normally allow injured players to go wherever they want for treatment while they are injured, so Ronaldo disappearing of his own accord doesn’t bode well for a club that already has a public image of having discipline issues.

One man who was sure to be disappointed in this was Keane who thought it went completely against the club’s culture.

“A few days in Portugal has done the trick” 😬 Roy Keane on Cristiano Ronaldo’s return for Man Utd… pic.twitter.com/VIf871GxM3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 12, 2022

“That’s the challenge, what he’s doing on the pitch, what he’s doing away from the pitch, the incident last week where he went away. If he did do that last week, he’s out of order, put a marker down and say that’s unacceptable,” said Keane on Sky Sports.

“I’ve heard one or two players have done that in the past, in the culture of the club that’s unacceptable, but you have to manage the player and say when he’s fit and available. He has to play for Manchester United because they need results and that top four, they need to look at the bigger picture.”

How to deal with Ronaldo

Rangnick’s temporary status as the clubs’ manager could be what’s costing him the respect of players, according to Keane. A situation which could have him eager to wrap up this season.

“The manager there is probably thinking about getting the next few months over. Get in the top four, win against Atletico, see what happens from there and not get bogged down with the bigger picture.”

🗣 “It is a challenge with a player like him.” Ralf Rangnick admits that Cristiano Ronaldo is a challenge to manage but to be successful they have to work together pic.twitter.com/o5SEovYyIJ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 13, 2022

Ronaldo definitely plays a big part in that situation for Keane, as he knows Ronaldo won’t change. Keane even suggests that Rangnick would be better off letting him do what he wants to do, to an extent, so that he can chose his battles.

“Just get over the line in some of these matches because Ronaldo won’t change, he’ll challenge but that’s what big players do.

“You have to stroke their egos but you also have to tell them who the manager is, but when you’re only in there for a few months that’s difficult.”

Keane also admitted that it’s easy for him to say in his position but he’s convinced he knows how big players operate.

“Easy for us to say here, when your contract’s only a few months, big players will take advantage of that.”

