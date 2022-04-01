Roy Keane hails the work Patrick Vieira’s done at Crystal Palace

Roy Keane gives sincere praise for what Patrick Vieira has done with Crystal Palace.

Patrick Vieira seems to be doing well for himself lately, with a Hall of Fame induction coming last week and praise from Roy Keane being heaped onto his Crystal Palace career.

While the Hall of Fame induction might be the more prestigious achievement, an argument could be made that praise from Roy Keane is even harder to come by, especially for a player who was once a rival of the Irish midfielder.

“He’s done okay,” joked Keane on the latest instalment of The Overlap, as he shrouded the comment in a cough.

“He’s done great. Listen, I’ve huge respect for Patrick, I had great battles with him and I’m not surprised with how well he’s doing.”

Roy Keane vs Patrick Vieira in the dugout, imagine… 😳 pic.twitter.com/QGTsXxCbJG — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 4, 2022

Succeeding in a tough role

Vieira has done well to bring his Palace side up in the ranks and even Keane admitted that it was no easy feat.

“Patrick’s had a little bit of experience before he went to Palace and when he got the job in the summer, we were all probably thinking, ‘oh, it’s a tough job here, following Roy Hodgson with issues with players and players contracts being up.’

“But also, I thought it was a good time to go in there. The players’ contracts were up, he could get rid of a lot.”

Building from that base, Keane believes Vieira did well with the players he’s signed and the kind of football they’ve since played. What he does believe will be a struggle, is for Vieira to maintain the current momentum and continue to rise through the ranks.

😡 Vieira v Keane

⚽️ Ronaldo brace

👀 O’Shea stunner We take a look back to 2005 as a fiery tunnel bust-up between Roy Keane and Patrick Vieira proceeded a thrilling Arsenal v Man Utd classic! pic.twitter.com/WY0AEpFZQk — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 30, 2020

“I think he’s recruited well, they’re playing a lovely brand of football, probably should have won one or two more games in the league but Patrick’s done well and, of course, the cup run then is always a bonus but the priority for Palace was obviously to stay up and get mid-table.

“The bigger test for Patrick will be coming up in the next year, the next season or two. When he set high standards, can he keep it going?”

Ultimately, Keane revealed a more positive attitude towards Vieira than what would have been the case years ago.

“I wouldn’t begrudge Patrick the bit of success, far from it.”

Read next: Roy Keane believes next Man United manager could be coming in at the perfect time

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: patrick vieira, roy keane