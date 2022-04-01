Roy Keane believes next Man United manager could be coming in at the perfect time

Roy Keane has taken a different view on a tough situation for Man United.

While there may be multiple issues with Manchester United’s current situation, Roy Keane thinks that one element fans see as an issue could actually be an opportunity for their next manager to take advantage of.

“I think anyone who walks into Man United in the summer, (while) United could potentially finish sixth in the league, What a time to go in,” said Keane on The Overlap.

“There’s four or five players’ contracts up, people think that’s a bad thing, I think that might be a good thing to let players move on.

“You’re not stuck with these lads who have maybe already left the building mentally. You could start afresh, work with some good young players, they’ll certainly be given money to spend.”

🗣 “They were never going to call me. People tend to forget I have managed before and I done okay in the Premier League with Sunderland.” Roy Keane responds to Man United fans saying he should’ve been made interim manager pic.twitter.com/3lurP8Uozj — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 28, 2021

United’s next manager

While there are multiple names being thrown around for United’s next manager, Keane struggles to build a serious case for any in particular as he simply won’t know the best option till they’re in the door.

“I think you don’t know anybody until they get into the building.

“We can all throw opinions out here about four or five managers and I certainly wouldn’t be against any ones that have been mentioned here.

“You won’t know until they get in and see the task in front of them, whether it be the players or the structure that’s upstairs, getting to know the players, the personalities, the culture of the club. Whatever values United stand for now, I don’t know, but they’ve certainly gone backwards.”

Roy Keane & Jamie Carragher’s heated argument about Manchester United managers last year pic.twitter.com/PdfeECtSdq — Football Daily (@footballdaily) January 25, 2021

Focus on style of football is an added dimension that Keane also isn’t too focused on as he simply thinks winning consistently is all it takes to get fans back on side.

“There’s the obsession with style of football.

“I don’t ever remember my time with the club we ever spoke about styles of football, we spoke about winning and I genuinely think if you’re winning… that’s where you get people in momentum. You get people back on side.”

