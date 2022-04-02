Roy Keane and Gary Neville discuss screening potential club owners

Roy Keane and Gary Neville emphasise the need for better screening for potential managers

As concerns grow around Chelsea, Newcastle and other clubs having questionable backing, Roy Keane and Gary Neville claim that more precautions need to be taken before a club can be bought and sold.

While speaking at the Overlap’s latest event, Keane and the rest of the panel were asked about what needs to be done when it comes to looking at new owners, so sanctions like those at Chelsea do not affect supporters down the line.

“Is that not for fans to worry about? Is that for the government to sort out so when it does come to it, they’ve been looked at,” answered Keane.

Keane doesn’t want to see the current Chelsea situation happen again but stopped short of declaring that the ‘fit and proper test’ was a solution.

“Whatever about this fit and proper test that used to go on years ago, it was obviously a waste of time because people were buying clubs and they couldn’t back it up (financially).

“For the man in the street, more supporters are going, ‘I want that sorted out above before somebody comes into the club and then we can enjoy it instead of the politics reaching all the fans who just want to go and enjoy the football.”

“Did you care, really, when Roman Abramovich came to Chelsea?” Jürgen Klopp gives his view on Roman Abramovich’s ownership of Chelsea. pic.twitter.com/qPXKKlkDAf — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 12, 2022

A need for hurdles

Neville has a similar mindset to Keane and thinks that the situation can’t be ignored anymore. Neville believes there need to be ‘higher hurdles’ put in place when looking at potential club owners and given the current situation, he could be right.

“Off what’s happened at Chelsea, there’s going to be a lot more questions asked in the future, there’s going to be higher hurdles that are going to have to be met.

“These issues you talk about in terms of social, geopolitical, massive issues that exist in society, football is not going to be able to ignore it anymore because it’s on its doorstep because it’s bled into the game.”

