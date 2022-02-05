Roy Keane addresses Jesse Lingard situation after FA Cup knockout

Roy Keane believes that Jesse Lingard should have left Man United last summer

Man United’s recent FA Cup loss to Middlesbrough brought up many topics of conversation and the exclusion of a talented Jesse Lingard from a struggling United squad was one that led to even more questions for Roy Keane.

The player and club relationship doesn’t appear to be clear cut at the moment with Ralf Rangnick saying that Lingard wants a break and Lingard saying he wants to play. A matter that Keane thought was unnecessary for the club and player.

“Jesse should have gone last summer. End of story, he had his chance, went out, played some games, proved what he’s about.

“He went to West Ham, hit the ground running, having not played much football.”

Manchester United want to keep Jesse Lingard at the club. NO deal, NO chance. They’re not accepting Newcastle approaches, the position on club side is clear 🔴 #MUFC Lingard’s disappointed as he wanted to go but club not open to negotiate with Newcastle or West Ham. #DeadlineDay pic.twitter.com/JXhZbbLaIn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 31, 2022

Whether or not an appropriate deal was available for Lingard is the question but Keane believes he should have capitalised on the opportunity while he had the chance.

“I know me and Wrighty (Ian Wright) have had these discussions. People get bogged down by a player’s contract, hope you want to leave on a free but you have to play the games and I think he can complain all he wants.

“Obviously it’s not ideal between the club and Jesse at the moment. Last summer was his opportunity, he should have taken it. If he had the chances I’m sure he might say of the club, there weren’t any proper deals on the table but he had an opportunity last summer, that was his chance

A write off?

As it stands, Lingard’s season isn’t looking too promising. While taking it easy until he can leave is an option, Keane thinks this would be a mistake.

“At the moment he’s just writing a season off and you can’t afford dot do that if he’s got big plans of getting back into the England setup.”

🗣 “He’s turned up at West Ham having not played much football for Manchester United, he’s kept himself in good shape, sign of a good pro.” Roy Keane is happy to see Jesse Lingard performing at West Ham since arriving pic.twitter.com/Z38SOh5wCs — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 11, 2021

Keane did praise Lingard’s quality, however, and seems to believe it’s not too late for him to make a difference.

“Having said that, there’s an important few months coming up for United, stranger things have happened. If he can come back in he’s shown before that he’s got quality.”

