Roy Hodgson refuses to address Watford manager churn

Roy Hodgson didn’t want to say too much on Watford’s managerial turnover.

Considering the relegation battle that Watford are facing, the large turnover of managers they are going through may seem even more problematic with Roy Hodgson seeming to be the last hope for the club this season.

While Claudio Ranieri may not have had much time to make his mark on the team, Hodgson hopes that a short amount of time is all he needs to get the club back on track.

While Hodgson knows what he has to do and knows how much time he has to do it, he didn’t want to discuss how previous managers had failed to meet the expectations.

“I don’t really think much about it at all. Obviously, when I was offered this job it was on a very clear mandate.

“‘Can you come in and work with us until the end of the season and can you do what we think you do well and help us to stay in the league?’

“So, therefore, it was very easy for me to accept that challenge if I thought as I did think, I was capable and really wanting to do it.”

Regardless of what the board has been doing, Hodgson has decided that silence would be his friend in the matter, saying that the decisions the board make won’t face public scrutiny from him.

“I certainly don’t want to comment at all on the way the club and the board of the club decide they want to run their club in terms of managers.

“That would be entirely up to them but I’m hoping they’ll get behind me and the team in the next four months because one thing is very clear, no one at Watford, the supporters in particular, want the club to go down.”

