Roman Abramovich suspected poisoning likely to have been intended to ‘scare’

Reports claim Abramovich was the target of a poisoning earlier this month

Roman Abramovich is reportedly ‘fine’ according to sources close to him, despite having been the victim of a suspected chemical weapons poisoning attack earlier this month.

Abramovich along with Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms including a ‘piercing pain in the eyes’ earlier this month with investigative group, Bellingcat, revealing details of the situation in a series of tweets.

“Bellingcat can confirm that three members of the delegation attending the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on the night of 3 to 4 March 2022 experienced symptoms consistent with poisoning with chemical weapons,” read the first in a series of Tweets.

“One of the victims was Russian entrepreneur Roman Abramovich.”

Bellingcat can confirm that three members of the delegation attending the peace talks between Ukraine and Russia on the night of 3 to 4 March 2022 experienced symptoms consistent with poisoning with chemical weapons. One of victims was Russian entrepreneur Roman Abramovich. https://t.co/DJaZ4CoL8J — Bellingcat (@bellingcat) March 28, 2022

Symtoms and Info

The tweets revealed the severity of the incident and the full thread can be read in its entirety above.

“Three members of the negotiating team retreated to an apartment in Kyiv later that night and felt initial symptoms – including eye and skin inflammation and piercing pain in the eyes – later that night. The symptoms did not abate until the morning.

“Based on remote and on-site examinations, the experts concluded that the symptoms are most likely the result of international poisoning with an undefined chemical weapon.

“The experts said the dosage and type of toxin used were likely insufficient to cause life-threatening damage, and most likely was intended to scare the victims as opposed to cause permanent damage. The victims said they were not aware of who might have had an interest in an attack.”

While the attack happened earlier in the month and nothing had been said until today, Bellingcat revealed that they held back the information out of concern for the victims.

“Bellingcat chose not to report this story earlier due to concern about the safety of the victims. Given the choice of the targeted individuals to speak up, Bellingcat and its investigative partner The Insider intend to publish an investigation into the presumed poisonings.”

According to reports, Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators have suffered symptoms of suspected ‘chemical weapons’ poisoning. pic.twitter.com/ux2dotLrlP — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 28, 2022

