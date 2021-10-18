Robbie Brady signs for Bournemouth

AFC Bournemouth have completed the signing of Robbie Brady.

The Republic of Ireland international has joined his new team ahead of their clash with Stoke City on Tuesday evening, following a spell as a free agent.

Brady will join the Championship club until the end of the season, with the option for the club to extend his contract.

Brady had been without a club since his time with Burnley ended last summer but Bournemouth’s Chief Executive said, “To be able to sign a player of Robbie’s experience and calibre on a free transfer is a coup for the football club.

“Robbie has huge quality and versatility to add another important option to Scott Parker and his coaching staff.

“Proven at the top level, Robbie knows what it takes to be a Premier League player and we’re delighted he has chosen to join us at Vitality Stadium.”

Speaking himself, Brady said: “I’m looking forward to playing my part. It’s been a fantastic start (to the season), long may it continue.”

"𝗜'𝗺 𝗹𝗼𝗼𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝘄𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝘁𝗼 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝘆 𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁. 𝗜𝘁'𝘀 𝗯𝗲𝗲𝗻 𝗮 𝗳𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗰 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁, 𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗴 𝗺𝗮𝘆 𝗶𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗶𝗻𝘂𝗲." Robbie Brady's first interview with afcbTV is available in full for free 🎬⬇️ — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) October 18, 2021

Brady’s time at Burnley

Brady had joined Burnley for £13m, which at the time had been a club-record fee. Following a series of injuries, however, Brady’s progress seemed to have halted and after 4 years with the club, he became a free agent.

When leaving Burnley, Brady had said, “Unfortunately, I picked up a quite significant injury when I felt like I was almost reaching the peak of my game in that season where we finished in the European spots.

“We’d had a really good spell and picked up a lot of points but then I picked up the injury and that was me for almost a year. I found it difficult with the magnitude of the injury getting back.”

There had been speculation that Southampton, Watford and Crystal Palace had been interested in the player, as well as Scottish side Celtic, at the time but none of the speculated interest had led to a signing.

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: bournemouth, robbie brady