Declan Rice praises West Ham’s ‘special environment’ after Man of the Match performance

After winning 4-1 against Aston Villa and being named man of the match, Declan Rice had nothing but praise for the club.

Rice took great pride in being named Man of the Match and praised the club in his post-match talk with a big smile.

“It’s a special group at the minute and it’s a special environment. It’s an environment that we’re waking up, looking forward to going in to train.

“On matchdays, every game this year, we’ve been in it right to the very end. You know we’ve lost some we’ve won some but it’s a special place to play at the minute.”

Moyes not as happy

Despite finishing three goals ahead of the opposition, David Moyes still wasn’t too happy with West Ham’s performance.

When asked what aspects of the game he was happy with, Moyes answered, “Getting four goals from four different goal scorers. Look that pleased me.

“Bit of resistance at different times in the game, a really good save from Lukasz at 2-1.

“Bits of the game were really good, there were other bits I wasn’t so pleased about. I thought that we didn’t pass the ball as well as we have done in recent games

“Little bit disappointed with the way we played but still have a good victory.”

Villa’s suffering

Dean Smith also wasn’t happy but more so, he was annoyed at the scoreline. He felt the scoreline didn’t reflect his side’s performance.

“I don’t think we deserved the 4-1 beating at home and I don’t think the game showed it was a 4-1

Smith praised his side’s character and praised how well his side responded to the red card.

“I thought the sending off galvanised us. We felt wronged and looking back on the decision, it was wrong… but then the third goal pretty much knocks the stuffing out of us.

“Our response to going a man down was good, it showed the character we’ve got but the third goal…

“These players aren’t short of character. We’ve had four results there, we’ve been on the wrong side of but there’s certainly enough quality and character in that dressing room to turn it around.”

