Outlook for Reece James return isn’t looking good, according to Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea’s full-back situation doesn’t seem like it will be solved any time soon, with a Reece James return not looking likely in the near future.

Before Thomas Tuchel was revealed to have contracted Covid-19, he gave his take on Chelsea’s unfortunate full-back situation, saying that Reece James wouldn’t return to the team for a while.

He revealed that while Chelsea’s injury situation wasn’t bad at the moment, it mainly pertained to their full-backs.

“Not Reece James and not Ben Chilwell, unfortunately… and not Reuben Loftus-Cheek,” said Tuchel in a Press Conference ahead of Chelsea’s FA Cup clash with Plymouth.

“They are still injured. Everybody else was in training.”

When asked specifically about James, Tuchel gave his honest opinion and didn’t seem too optimistic while doing so.

“Well, he’s not in team training yet so maybe that answers the question.

“I think after he’s out now this couple of weeks he needs some time in team training to get the rhythm back, to get confidence back before we can think about letting him play.

“He does not travel with us tomorrow to Abu Dhabi because he is not part of team training and that answers the question maybe.”

Full-backs

Coming out of a quiet January window, Tuchel believes that a full-back signing wasn’t necessary and claims that his job is to get the best out of the group he has.

“No frustration (at the transfer window) because it was also calm and there was no frustration because I know what kind of quality we would need to add to a very strong group.

“We trust in the players we have and it’s also my job to find solutions when we have injuries.

“We tried and we had ideas but in the end, we stick to what we have and we’re happy with it. Reece will come back at some point (this season), unfortunately, not Ben Chilwell but Reece will.

