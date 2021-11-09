Reece James on England right-back rivalry

Reece James gave his take on battling for the sought after England right-back position

Reece James recently spoke on the high level of competition that he has to face for a position in the England squad, especially as a right-back.

With tough competition in Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kyle Walker, the Chelsea full-back has to do a lot to stand out from the crowd.

“I think each one of us have a different style of play,” he said. “You know Trent’s obviously been at the top for quite a few years now and obviously Kyle Walker as well.”

Reece James’ goal against Newcastle is a thing of beauty 🔥 📽 @ChelseaFC pic.twitter.com/Tp8F3uVMXK — Football Tekkers (@BallTekkers) November 1, 2021

While it would be very easy to just consider those two, James also thought about the other players who were fighting hard to be amongst them.

“The competition is very tough you know and there’s obviously other full-backs that are not here as well that are also at a very good level.

“I’m competing with obviously very good players so it’s quite tough and we just have to keep pushing each other.”

🗣 “You have to put club rivalry aside, when we’re here we’re one team.” Reece James is asked about putting Premier League rivalries aside when joining up with the England camp pic.twitter.com/4c4RVXYd7A — Football Daily (@footballdaily) November 9, 2021

Club Rivals

Despite coming together at national level, James admitted that it can be tough to put aside club rivalries.

“When you come away, you kind of have to put club rivalry aside and when we’re here, we’re one team.

“Our aim is to win and no matter who we’re playing against. We kind of have to put it aside and focus on our task.

“It’s not easy. We play most of our football for our clubs and we want to win wherever we are.”

James has been playing some of the best football of his career for Chelsea so far this season, putting in a gorgeous cross for Kai Havertz’ goal against Burnley last Saturday.

