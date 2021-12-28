Ralf Rangnick responds to “whinge-bags” comments

Ralf Rangnick denies claims that Man United’s biggest issue was whinging during their 1-1 draw against Newcastle.

Despite a scathing half-time rant from Gary Neville, Ralf Rangnick has his own views on what held United back, and refuted Neville’s points.

After having the term “whinge-bag” explained to him, Rangnick said, “I don’t think today was a problem of body language.

“It was more of a question of physicality, of meeting the demands with regard to speed, tempo physicality and the side effect is the body language afterwards but I don’t think that was the major problem today.

“For us, the major problem was the way that we played in those moments when it was about physicality.”

🗣 “They’re whinging at each other.” Gary Neville condemned #MUFC‘s performance at #NUFC as “a mess” after describing Ralf Rangnick’s team as “a bunch of whingebags.” pic.twitter.com/9mhFJGBSXk — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) December 27, 2021

A very different second half

Considering the way the match started, Rangnick believed that his side did a good job of getting on with the second half. With a goal and more chances coming from Edinson Cavani, the situation didn’t seem too bad to Rangnick.

“I think in the second half we showed the reaction and the way that we prepared the goal and the way that Eddie (Cavani) converted that chance.

“We had another two where Eddie could have scored, especially the one where Alex Telles played the ball behind the backline of their defence.”

While United may not have come away with three points, Rangnick still took a positive view on the result.

“That could have been even the winning goal but on the other hand, we must admit that today we won a point, we didn’t lose, we won a point after being one-nil down.”

Burnley.

Rangnick now has to prepare for Burnley and believes he knows how United have to adjust their play style accordingly.

“Newcastle were better than us in many parts of the game and we have to raise that level, get better.

“In three days we are playing Burnley, this will also be a physical game so we just have to get more physical and get more possession of the ball, without as many giveaways as had today.”

🗣 “I didn’t like it at all.” Ralf Rangnick admits Manchester United were nowhere near their best and lists the areas which need improving pic.twitter.com/b344LtX5Ek — Football Daily (@footballdaily) December 27, 2021

